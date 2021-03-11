Cerity Partners LLC Has $2.80 Million Stock Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 18.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $2,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,039,376 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,037,493,000 after buying an additional 4,199,225 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 10.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,760,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,590,951,000 after acquiring an additional 2,946,683 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,370,184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $941,067,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,853 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 8,743.4% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 554,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $81,887,000 after purchasing an additional 548,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter worth about $62,497,000. Institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $136.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Evercore ISI raised Analog Devices from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $135.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Analog Devices from $134.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Analog Devices from $134.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Analog Devices presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.20.

In other Analog Devices news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.75, for a total value of $249,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,694 shares in the company, valued at $1,716,094.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.34, for a total value of $1,483,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,515,401.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,222 shares of company stock worth $2,608,758. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADI opened at $144.06 on Tuesday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.07 and a 12 month high of $164.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $53.14 billion, a PE ratio of 43.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 21.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.21%.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.