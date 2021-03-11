Cerity Partners LLC Has $3.17 Million Stock Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Cerity Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 791 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $3,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ROP. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 1,471.4% in the third quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in Roper Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

ROP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. Argus increased their price target on Roper Technologies from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Roper Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $411.00.

Shares of NYSE:ROP opened at $385.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.73. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $240.00 and a 52-week high of $455.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $396.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $408.64. The firm has a market cap of $40.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.95, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.03.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. It offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Featured Article: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.