Cerity Partners LLC Purchases 743 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,311 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $6,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern in the third quarter worth $26,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Norway Savings Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 416.7% in the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 155 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 300.0% during the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 184 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the third quarter worth about $41,000. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $290.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $286.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $220.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.96.

In other Norfolk Southern news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total value of $338,663.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,710 shares in the company, valued at $2,081,690. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 2,460 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $627,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,601 shares in the company, valued at $2,448,255. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,147 shares of company stock valued at $1,030,541. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NSC stock opened at $259.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.36, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $249.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $232.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12-month low of $112.62 and a 12-month high of $264.86.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 20.27%. Norfolk Southern’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This is a boost from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 38.30%.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

Recommended Story: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.