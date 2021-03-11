Cerity Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 37.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 26,232 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,158 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $3,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MAR. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 115.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,806,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,217,064,000 after acquiring an additional 9,012,524 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Marriott International by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,942,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,855,000 after purchasing an additional 102,659 shares during the period. First Pacific Advisors LP increased its stake in Marriott International by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 1,352,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,404,000 after purchasing an additional 31,527 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 913,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,494,000 after buying an additional 12,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Marriott International by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 903,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,623,000 after acquiring an additional 17,877 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.71% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International stock opened at $150.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $132.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.11. Marriott International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.56 and a fifty-two week high of $159.98. The company has a market capitalization of $48.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 283.85 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.27, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. Marriott International had a return on equity of 188.71% and a net margin of 1.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Marriott International news, President Stephanie Linnartz sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.69, for a total transaction of $3,093,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 63,671 shares in the company, valued at $9,849,266.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David A. Rodriguez sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.16, for a total transaction of $1,571,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,182,795.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 155,000 shares of company stock worth $21,428,900. 12.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MAR. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Marriott International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Argus raised shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Marriott International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Marriott International from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Marriott International from $147.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Marriott International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.05.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

