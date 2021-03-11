Cerity Partners LLC Trims Holdings in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Cerity Partners LLC trimmed its position in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,309 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 76 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $3,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RE. AJO LP bought a new position in Everest Re Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Everest Re Group by 72.2% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 136 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Everest Re Group in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Everest Re Group during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Everest Re Group in the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. 94.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RE shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Everest Re Group from $218.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Everest Re Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Everest Re Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Everest Re Group from $260.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $262.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $258.73.

RE stock opened at $251.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.58. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $157.32 and a 52-week high of $254.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $232.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $222.72.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.03) by ($0.09). Everest Re Group had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 5.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 12.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. Everest Re Group’s payout ratio is presently 29.05%.

About Everest Re Group

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health insurance through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States.

