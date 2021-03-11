Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.74 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) to report earnings of $0.74 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Cerner’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.72 and the highest is $0.75. Cerner reported earnings of $0.71 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Cerner will report full year earnings of $3.15 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.13 to $3.18. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.51 to $3.67. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Cerner.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78. Cerner had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 18.14%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CERN shares. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Cerner from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Cerner from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. UBS Group cut shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Cerner from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Cerner from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Cerner has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.37.

Shares of CERN traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $71.73. 86,825 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,345,862. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.37. Cerner has a 52-week low of $53.08 and a 52-week high of $84.20. The company has a market cap of $21.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.67, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.76.

In other news, CFO Mark J. Erceg acquired 10,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $69.66 per share, for a total transaction of $749,611.26. Also, CFO Mark J. Erceg acquired 10,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $71.13 per share, for a total transaction of $750,208.11. Insiders acquired a total of 31,963 shares of company stock worth $2,250,251 in the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cerner in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of Cerner in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,391,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Cerner by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 232,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cerner in the 4th quarter valued at about $323,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Cerner by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,824,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,143,000 after purchasing an additional 113,549 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

