CES Energy Solutions (CEU) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, March 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C($0.01) per share for the quarter.

CEU stock opened at C$1.89 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$491.91 million and a PE ratio of -1.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.14. CES Energy Solutions has a 52 week low of C$0.53 and a 52 week high of C$1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.57.

In other news, Senior Officer Kenneth Earl Zinger acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$1.48 per share, with a total value of C$44,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,784,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,640,633.76. Insiders bought 72,098 shares of company stock valued at $102,747 in the last ninety days.

Several brokerages have commented on CEU. Canaccord Genuity raised CES Energy Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$1.10 to C$2.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Atb Cap Markets raised CES Energy Solutions from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 14th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$1.40 to C$1.80 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Raymond James boosted their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$1.50 to C$2.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, ATB Capital boosted their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$1.60 to C$2.25 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. CES Energy Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$1.96.

About CES Energy Solutions

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. It provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.

