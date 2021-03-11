CES Energy Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CESDF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of CES Energy Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CESDF) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1.53.

Separately, Raymond James raised their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th.

OTCMKTS:CESDF traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,630. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.23 and a 200-day moving average of $0.88. CES Energy Solutions has a 52-week low of $0.40 and a 52-week high of $1.51.

About CES Energy Solutions

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. It provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.

