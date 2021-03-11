CF Finance Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:CFII) Major Shareholder Private Ltd Gic Buys 16,024,914 Shares

CF Finance Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:CFII) major shareholder Private Ltd Gic bought 16,024,914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.25 per share, for a total transaction of $180,280,282.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NASDAQ CFII opened at $9.26 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.80. CF Finance Acquisition Corp. II has a 12 month low of $8.10 and a 12 month high of $13.31.

Get CF Finance Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CF Finance Acquisition Corp. II during the 4th quarter worth $554,000. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in CF Finance Acquisition Corp. II during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA purchased a new position in CF Finance Acquisition Corp. II during the 4th quarter worth $548,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in CF Finance Acquisition Corp. II during the 4th quarter worth $2,918,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in CF Finance Acquisition Corp. II during the 4th quarter worth $848,000.

About CF Finance Acquisition Corp. II

CF Finance Acquisition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on industries, including the financial services, healthcare, real estate services, technology, and software industries.

Read More: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for CF Finance Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Finance Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.