CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.13 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) will report $3.13 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for CGI’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.35 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.91 billion. CGI reported sales of $2.33 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that CGI will report full year sales of $9.68 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.56 billion to $9.84 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $9.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.90 billion to $9.96 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow CGI.

Get CGI alerts:

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. CGI had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 18.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on GIB shares. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of CGI from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of CGI in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of CGI from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of CGI from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of CGI from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.14.

CGI stock opened at $78.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $19.91 billion, a PE ratio of 25.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.32. CGI has a twelve month low of $46.32 and a twelve month high of $81.51.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of CGI by 876.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 27,309,902 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $230,547,000 after buying an additional 24,512,805 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of CGI by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,798,192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $618,697,000 after buying an additional 1,782,998 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CGI by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,736,738 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $216,466,000 after buying an additional 439,388 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CGI by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,642,961 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $209,048,000 after buying an additional 241,151 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CGI during the 4th quarter worth $205,000,000. 51.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CGI

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

Recommended Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CGI (GIB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.