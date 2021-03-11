Chainlink Trading 0.3% Lower Over Last Week (LINK)

Chainlink (CURRENCY:LINK) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 10th. Chainlink has a market capitalization of $12.05 billion and $1.44 billion worth of Chainlink was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Chainlink has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar. One Chainlink token can currently be bought for $29.29 or 0.00052693 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Chainlink alerts:

THETA (THETA) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.44 or 0.00011584 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $403.76 or 0.00726269 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000314 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.42 or 0.00065503 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001799 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.67 or 0.00028192 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001801 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00003628 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.34 or 0.00038388 BTC.

About Chainlink

Chainlink is a token. It launched on September 16th, 2017. Chainlink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 411,509,556 tokens. Chainlink’s official message board is medium.com/chainlink. Chainlink’s official Twitter account is @smart_contract and its Facebook page is accessible here. Chainlink’s official website is chain.link. The Reddit community for Chainlink is /r/chainlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Chainlink Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainlink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chainlink should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chainlink using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Chainlink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chainlink and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.