Chargepoint (CHPT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Chargepoint (NYSE:CHPT) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 11th.

Shares of NYSE:CHPT opened at $28.48 on Wednesday. Chargepoint has a 1 year low of $9.38 and a 1 year high of $49.48.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CHPT. Oppenheimer began coverage on Chargepoint in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Cowen started coverage on Chargepoint in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock.

About Chargepoint

ChargePoint, Inc operates a network of electric vehicle charging stations in California. ChargePoint, Inc was formerly known as Coulomb Technologies, Inc and changed its name to ChargePoint, Inc in December 2012. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Campbell, California. It has additional offices in Arizona, Germany, India, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom.

