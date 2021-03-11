Charles H. Giancarlo Sells 1,665 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 1,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.11, for a total value of $454,728.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,150,596.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE:ANET opened at $276.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.21. Arista Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $156.63 and a twelve month high of $326.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $304.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $262.06.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.10. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 32.06%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.66 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 61.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ANET has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on Arista Networks from $290.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Wolfe Research raised Arista Networks from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Arista Networks from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. MKM Partners raised their price target on Arista Networks from $273.00 to $324.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Arista Networks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Arista Networks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $312.00.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

