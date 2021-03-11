Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Shares Sold by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC reduced its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) by 14.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,783 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC owned 0.11% of Chatham Lodging Trust worth $547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 30.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,037,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,903,000 after acquiring an additional 241,158 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 210.9% during the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 569,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,150,000 after buying an additional 386,241 shares during the period. Northwood Liquid Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $1,782,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 13.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 176,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,345,000 after buying an additional 20,910 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 77.9% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 157,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 68,872 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Chatham Lodging Trust from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chatham Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Chatham Lodging Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Chatham Lodging Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.65.

Shares of NYSE:CLDT opened at $14.00 on Wednesday. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 12 month low of $3.44 and a 12 month high of $14.45. The stock has a market cap of $658.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.81 and a beta of 2.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.99.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.38. Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 10.16% and a negative net margin of 39.04%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chatham Lodging Trust will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Chatham Lodging Trust Profile

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. At September, 30, 2020, The company owns interests in 86 hotels totaling 12,040 rooms/suites, comprised of 40 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,092 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in the Innkeepers joint ventures that owns 46 hotels with an aggregate of 5,948 rooms/suites.

