Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 87.5% from the February 11th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of CVR traded up $1.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $29.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,217. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.57. Chicago Rivet & Machine has a fifty-two week low of $18.00 and a fifty-two week high of $33.60. The company has a market cap of $28.26 million, a PE ratio of -40.07 and a beta of 0.09.

Get Chicago Rivet & Machine alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. This is a boost from Chicago Rivet & Machine’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Chicago Rivet & Machine stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors owned 0.15% of Chicago Rivet & Machine as of its most recent SEC filing. 21.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised Chicago Rivet & Machine from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th.

About Chicago Rivet & Machine

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co operates in the fastener industry in North America. It operates in two segments, Fasteners and Assembly Equipment. The Fastener segment manufactures and sells rivets, cold-formed fasteners and parts, and screw machine products. The Assembly Equipment segment primarily manufactures and sells automatic rivet setting machines and assembly equipment, as well as parts and tools for related machines.

Read More: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Chicago Rivet & Machine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chicago Rivet & Machine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.