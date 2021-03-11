Chilton Investment Co. LLC Has $1.10 Million Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Chilton Investment Co. LLC cut its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 47.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 492 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 451 shares during the period. Chilton Investment Co. LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Booking in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Booking in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. 91.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:BKNG traded up $55.80 on Thursday, hitting $2,425.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,561. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $1,107.29 and a one year high of $2,450.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2,173.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,992.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($4.28) by $3.71. Booking had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 15.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $23.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

BKNG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on Booking from $2,345.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Booking from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $2,050.00 to $2,250.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Booking from $2,165.00 to $2,285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Booking from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,258.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on Booking from $2,200.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,188.11.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

