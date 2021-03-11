Chilton Investment Co. LLC Has $159.17 Million Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Chilton Investment Co. LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 422,437 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 6,547 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale accounts for approximately 4.5% of Chilton Investment Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Chilton Investment Co. LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $159,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Adams Wealth Management bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. 67.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.65, for a total value of $936,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 59,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,418,306.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.24, for a total transaction of $1,886,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,269 shares of company stock valued at $7,878,998. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

COST stock traded up $5.17 on Thursday, hitting $329.00. 100,813 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,001,464. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $276.34 and a 1-year high of $393.15. The stock has a market cap of $145.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $347.26 and a 200-day moving average of $360.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.31). Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The business had revenue of $44.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.64%.

Several research firms have commented on COST. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $340.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $344.00 to $347.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $378.33.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

