Chilton Investment Co. LLC Has $3.85 Million Stock Position in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY)

Chilton Investment Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) by 51.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 124,490 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,389 shares during the period. Chilton Investment Co. LLC owned 0.22% of Skyline Champion worth $3,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SKY. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,242,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,250,000 after buying an additional 72,335 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,387,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,917,000 after purchasing an additional 200,510 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Skyline Champion by 4.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,323,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,142,000 after acquiring an additional 105,135 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,447,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,787,000 after purchasing an additional 58,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 4.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,348,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,106,000 after buying an additional 56,170 shares in the last quarter. 95.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Mak Capital One Llc sold 368,559 shares of Skyline Champion stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.85, for a total transaction of $16,161,312.15. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Skyline Champion in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Skyline Champion from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 12th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Skyline Champion from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Skyline Champion from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.14.

NYSE:SKY traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $45.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,081. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.34. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.00 and a beta of 2.62. Skyline Champion Co. has a 12 month low of $10.82 and a 12 month high of $47.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.83.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.14. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 11.46%. The firm had revenue of $377.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.23 million. Equities analysts forecast that Skyline Champion Co. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Skyline Champion Corporation operates as a factory-built housing company in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, as well as park-models and modular buildings for the multi-family, hospitality, and senior and workforce housing sectors. It builds homes under the brand names of Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the United States, and Moduline and SRI Homes in western Canada.

