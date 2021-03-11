Chilton Investment Co. LLC Sells 50,113 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Chilton Investment Co. LLC reduced its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 68.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,181 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 50,113 shares during the period. Chilton Investment Co. LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $10,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ORLY. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 843 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,616 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,636,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 2,183 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $989,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.7% in the third quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,261 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,965,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. 82.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

O’Reilly Automotive stock traded up $1.99 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $475.89. 3,111 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 685,433. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $449.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $455.95. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $251.51 and a fifty-two week high of $496.61. The stock has a market cap of $33.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 373.35% and a net margin of 14.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 23.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to purchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $493.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $555.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $480.95.

In related news, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $157,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

