China Natural Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNR) Short Interest Update

China Natural Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNR) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 199,000 shares, a growth of 804.5% from the February 11th total of 22,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,710,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in China Natural Resources stock. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of China Natural Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNR) by 196.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 36,447 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.22% of China Natural Resources worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Get China Natural Resources alerts:

Shares of CHNR opened at $1.84 on Thursday. China Natural Resources has a one year low of $0.68 and a one year high of $6.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.03 and its 200-day moving average is $1.50.

China Natural Resources Company Profile

China Natural Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and mining of metal properties in the People's Republic of China. The company explores for lead, silver, copper, and other metal deposits. It holds interest in the Moruogu Tong mine that covers an area of 10.43 square kilometers located in Bayannaoer City, Inner Mongolia.

Recommended Story: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for China Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.