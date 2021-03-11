China Unicom (Hong Kong) (NYSE:CHU) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

China Unicom (Hong Kong) (NYSE:CHU) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “China Unicom Limited is engaged in the provision of cellular, paging, long distance, data and internet services in the People’s Repulic of China. “

Get China Unicom (Hong Kong) alerts:

China Unicom (Hong Kong) stock remained flat at $$6.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $18.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 1.07. China Unicom has a 12 month low of $5.08 and a 12 month high of $9.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.36.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in China Unicom (Hong Kong) in the fourth quarter worth approximately $86,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in China Unicom (Hong Kong) by 59.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,445 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 6,538 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in China Unicom (Hong Kong) in the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in China Unicom (Hong Kong) by 679.1% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 8,165 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 7,117 shares during the period. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC grew its position in China Unicom (Hong Kong) by 291.6% in the fourth quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 514,501 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,922,000 after acquiring an additional 383,101 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

China Unicom (Hong Kong) Company Profile

China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited, an investment holding company, provides cellular and fixed-line voice, and related value-added services in the People's Republic of China. It also provides broadband and other Internet-related, information communications technology, and business and data communications services.

Recommended Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on China Unicom (Hong Kong) (CHU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for China Unicom (Hong Kong) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Unicom (Hong Kong) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.