ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ChromaDex had a negative net margin of 39.86% and a negative return on equity of 100.14%.

CDXC traded up $0.56 on Thursday, hitting $11.31. 1,974,136 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,358,575. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.59 and its 200 day moving average is $5.48. ChromaDex has a fifty-two week low of $2.50 and a fifty-two week high of $23.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $698.82 million, a P/E ratio of -29.66 and a beta of 1.49.

CDXC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of ChromaDex in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ChromaDex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of ChromaDex from $7.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

ChromaDex Company Profile

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a nutraceutical company. The company offers Nicotinamide riboside (NIAGEN), a novel form of vitamin B3 for enhancing nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD) level used for healthy aging; and Immulina, a spirulina extract and compound, which is used for improving human immune function.

