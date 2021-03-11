Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $40.59 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) will announce $40.59 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Cigna’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $40.35 billion to $40.79 billion. Cigna posted sales of $38.39 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Cigna will report full-year sales of $165.65 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $165.29 billion to $166.41 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $175.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $174.33 billion to $176.98 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Cigna.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by ($0.17). Cigna had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 3.38%. The company had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $242.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Cigna from $234.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Cigna from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Cigna from $258.00 to $254.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Cigna from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Cigna currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $253.19.

NYSE:CI traded up $2.88 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $238.74. The company had a trading volume of 38,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,951,356. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $214.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $197.32. The firm has a market cap of $84.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88. Cigna has a 52 week low of $118.50 and a 52 week high of $237.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. This is a boost from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Cigna’s payout ratio is presently 0.23%.

In other news, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth sold 3,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.63, for a total value of $779,922.87. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,524,420.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 55,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $12,438,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 179,206 shares of company stock worth $39,603,967. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CI. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in Cigna during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,830,000. Auxier Asset Management grew its holdings in Cigna by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 23,712 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,936,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in Cigna by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 30,550 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $6,360,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Cigna by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 95,537 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $19,889,000 after purchasing an additional 3,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Cigna during the 4th quarter valued at about $800,023,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services. It operates through Health Services, Integrated Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Health Services segment provides pharmacy benefits management, specialty pharmacy services, clinical solutions, home delivery, and health management services.

