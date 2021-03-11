Cigna (NYSE:CI) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Cigna (NYSE:CI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $242.00 target price on the health services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 2.28% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Cigna’s stock has outperformed its industry on a year-to-date basis. The company’s revenues have been increasing consistently since the last several years. Its acquisition of Express Scripts bodes well for the long haul. It divested its Group Life and Disability insurance business, which will reduce its debt level and streamline operations. Its expanding international business provides diversification. Operating profitability achieved by controlled medical care cost along with other operating costs is aiding the company’s bottom line. Higher membership is another boon. A strong capital position coupled with coupled with solid cash generation abilities leads to investment in business. However, higher leverage is a concern for the company. Rising operating expenses might dent the company’s margins too.”

A number of other analysts also recently commented on CI. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Cigna from $234.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Cigna from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $273.00 target price on shares of Cigna in a report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Cigna from $258.00 to $254.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Cigna from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cigna currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.44.

Cigna stock opened at $236.61 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $214.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $197.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88. Cigna has a 52-week low of $118.50 and a 52-week high of $242.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.05 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 3.38%. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.31 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Cigna will post 18.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cigna news, insider Matthew G. Manders sold 5,596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.06, for a total value of $1,287,415.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,299,485.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth sold 3,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.63, for a total transaction of $779,922.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,524,420.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 179,206 shares of company stock worth $39,603,967. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in Cigna in the third quarter worth approximately $355,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cigna during the 4th quarter worth $353,000. NBT Bank N A NY bought a new stake in shares of Cigna during the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Mangrove Partners bought a new stake in shares of Cigna during the 3rd quarter worth $15,096,000. Finally, Barings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 12,250 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,075,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the period. 87.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services. It operates through Health Services, Integrated Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Health Services segment provides pharmacy benefits management, specialty pharmacy services, clinical solutions, home delivery, and health management services.

