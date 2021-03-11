Cigna Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:CI)

Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders bought 9,496 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,149% compared to the average volume of 760 call options.

Shares of NYSE CI opened at $236.61 on Wednesday. Cigna has a fifty-two week low of $118.50 and a fifty-two week high of $242.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $214.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $197.61. The company has a market capitalization of $83.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.05 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 15.39%. Cigna’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.31 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Cigna will post 18.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. This is an increase from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.23%.

CI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $242.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Cigna from $234.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Cigna from $260.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Cigna from $258.00 to $254.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Cigna from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.44.

In related news, insider Matthew G. Manders sold 5,596 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.06, for a total value of $1,287,415.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,299,485.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 55,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $12,690,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,337 shares in the company, valued at $22,847,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 179,206 shares of company stock worth $39,603,967. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Trust Co. bought a new stake in Cigna in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $226,000. GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in Cigna by 81.7% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 17,255 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,924,000 after purchasing an additional 7,757 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Cigna by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. grew its position in Cigna by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 1,877 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC grew its position in Cigna by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 39,961 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $6,770,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. 87.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services. It operates through Health Services, Integrated Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Health Services segment provides pharmacy benefits management, specialty pharmacy services, clinical solutions, home delivery, and health management services.

