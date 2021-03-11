Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE:CBB) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE:CBB) to report ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Cincinnati Bell’s earnings. Cincinnati Bell reported earnings of $0.20 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 155%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cincinnati Bell will report full year earnings of ($0.39) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.02 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Cincinnati Bell.

Cincinnati Bell (NYSE:CBB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.04.

NYSE:CBB opened at $15.29 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.19. Cincinnati Bell has a 1 year low of $11.66 and a 1 year high of $15.43. The company has a market capitalization of $778.40 million, a P/E ratio of -9.56 and a beta of 0.48.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Cincinnati Bell by 1.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 910,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,683,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Cincinnati Bell by 325.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 9,757 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Cincinnati Bell by 3.5% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Cincinnati Bell by 3.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 120,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 3,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in Cincinnati Bell by 38.0% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 25,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 6,985 shares during the last quarter. 96.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cincinnati Bell

Cincinnati Bell Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides diversified telecommunications and technology services to residential and business customers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Entertainment and Communications, and IT Services and Hardware. The Entertainment and Communications segment offers data services, including high-speed Internet access, data transport, and interconnection services, as well as metro-Ethernet products; and voice local services, as well as long distance, digital trunking, switched access, and other value-added services, such as caller identification, voicemail, call waiting, and call return.

