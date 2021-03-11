Citigroup Inc. Buys 313 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,975 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in NVR were worth $24,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in NVR during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,830,000. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its position in NVR by 75.0% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 7 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in NVR during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new position in NVR during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in NVR during the third quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on NVR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NVR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4,200.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of NVR in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $5,450.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of NVR in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5,558.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5,045.60.

NVR stock opened at $4,719.34 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4,557.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4,227.93. NVR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,043.01 and a 12-month high of $4,806.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.66, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 6.08, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The construction company reported $76.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $79.82 by ($2.89). NVR had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 33.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $64.41 EPS. NVR’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 229.39 EPS for the current year.

NVR declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, December 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Eugene James Bredow sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,520.00, for a total transaction of $4,520,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,826 shares in the company, valued at $8,253,520. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,500.00, for a total transaction of $2,083,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,587,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers, and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

