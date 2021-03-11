Citigroup Inc. Has $21.26 Million Position in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) by 38.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,254,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 349,894 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $21,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,460,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $231,924,000 after buying an additional 1,224,603 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,264,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $114,054,000 after purchasing an additional 164,894 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 8,096,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $137,147,000 after purchasing an additional 556,000 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,348,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Graphic Packaging by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,732,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,342,000 after purchasing an additional 42,262 shares during the period. 94.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE GPK opened at $17.39 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.47. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 12-month low of $10.40 and a 12-month high of $18.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.43, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.19.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. Graphic Packaging’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GPK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Graphic Packaging currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.86.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies.

