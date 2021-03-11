Citigroup Inc. Has $29.85 Million Stake in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 20.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 298,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,081 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of Camden Property Trust worth $29,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,801,000 after purchasing an additional 11,574 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 6,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Camden Property Trust during the third quarter valued at about $15,193,000. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its position in Camden Property Trust by 20.5% in the third quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 19,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 3,269 shares during the period. Finally, Windsor Creek Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the third quarter valued at $947,000. 94.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CPT opened at $104.00 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $103.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.26, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.72. Camden Property Trust has a one year low of $62.48 and a one year high of $110.00.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.95). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 5.22%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This is a boost from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.87%.

In other news, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 445 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total value of $42,524.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,414 shares in the company, valued at $804,041.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP William W. Sengelmann sold 4,709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total value of $449,992.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,519,067.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CPT shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Camden Property Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $108.00 price target on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.27.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

