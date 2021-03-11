Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Purchased by Argent Trust Co

Argent Trust Co boosted its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,059 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,742 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $3,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,116,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,411,901,000 after purchasing an additional 4,999,115 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 20,273,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,560,000 after purchasing an additional 638,347 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,013,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,033,000 after purchasing an additional 116,064 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 1,321.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,376,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,923,000 after purchasing an additional 18,012,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,224,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603,608 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

C has been the topic of several research reports. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.79.

Shares of C traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.93. 1,034,858 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,639,719. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $63.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.77. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.00 and a twelve month high of $72.84. The stock has a market cap of $150.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.74. Citigroup had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The company had revenue of $16.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.80%.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Featured Article: What member countries make up the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.