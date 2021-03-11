Citigroup Inc. Purchases 108,522 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 61.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 284,305 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,522 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $19,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV now owns 403,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,851,000 after purchasing an additional 3,239 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $11,727,000. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 53,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,242,000 after purchasing an additional 10,255 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 668,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,161,000 after purchasing an additional 8,032 shares during the period. Finally, S. R. Schill & Associates raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 264,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,946,000 after purchasing an additional 2,056 shares during the period.

Shares of IEFA stock opened at $70.59 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $71.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.07. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84.

