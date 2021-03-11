Citigroup Inc. Sells 14,249 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 134,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,249 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.25% of Snap-on worth $22,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Snap-on during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its position in Snap-on by 92.9% during the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 20,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,553,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Snap-on by 392.8% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 4,124 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in Snap-on by 998.3% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 178,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,512,000 after purchasing an additional 162,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV bought a new position in Snap-on during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $615,000. 91.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SNA stock opened at $218.23 on Tuesday. Snap-on Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $90.72 and a fifty-two week high of $221.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $190.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.63. The company has a market capitalization of $11.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.29.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $3.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.89. Snap-on had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 16.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $942.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.13%.

In related news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 26,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.11, for a total value of $4,470,213.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.15, for a total value of $4,224,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 66,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,385,124.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,605 shares of company stock worth $14,986,688 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

