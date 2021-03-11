Citigroup Inc. Sells 34,124 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 264,951 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 34,124 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.08% of Fortive worth $18,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FTV. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Fortive by 469.1% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 56,737 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,324,000 after purchasing an additional 46,767 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its position in Fortive by 7.3% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 30,881 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortive by 32.1% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,285 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Fortive in the third quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortive in the third quarter valued at $283,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Fortive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Fortive from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Barclays downgraded shares of Fortive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Fortive from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fortive has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.73.

NYSE:FTV opened at $69.00 on Tuesday. Fortive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.31 and a fifty-two week high of $82.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.14, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.24.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.08. Fortive had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.05%.

In related news, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 14,322 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.16, for a total value of $961,865.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP William W. Pringle sold 65,185 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.62, for a total transaction of $4,472,994.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 153,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,557,873.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,071 shares of company stock worth $5,739,984 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, facilities management, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications, as well as environmental, health, and safety applications.

