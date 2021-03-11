Citigroup Inc. Sells 58,734 Shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its stake in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 18.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 263,085 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 58,734 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Leidos were worth $27,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leidos in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Leidos during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Leidos during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Leidos by 141.0% during the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Leidos during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. 74.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Leidos stock opened at $92.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.26. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.00 and a 12 month high of $113.75.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The aerospace company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 23.45% and a net margin of 5.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.31%.

LDOS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on Leidos from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Argus reduced their price target on Leidos from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Leidos from $137.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Leidos presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.83.

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

