Citigroup Initiates Coverage on Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL)

Equities researchers at Citigroup began coverage on shares of Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) in a research report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.48% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Bumble in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Bumble in a research report on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Bumble in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Bumble in a research report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of Bumble in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.30.

Bumble stock opened at $63.30 on Monday. Bumble has a one year low of $57.53 and a one year high of $84.80.

In other Bumble news, major shareholder Holdings Gp Man Blackstone III sold 24,798,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.07, for a total transaction of $1,018,488,687.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Pamela Thomas-Graham acquired 6,535 shares of Bumble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $76.23 per share, with a total value of $498,163.05. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

About Bumble

Bumble Inc operates online dating and social networking platforms. It provides subscription and credit-based dating products servicing North America, Europe, and various other countries. Its platforms enable people to connect and build relationships across various areas of life, including love, friendships, careers, and beyond.

