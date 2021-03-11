Citigroup (NYSE:C) PT Raised to $81.00 at Morgan Stanley

Citigroup (NYSE:C) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $79.00 to $81.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 14.10% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank downgraded Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Citigroup from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Citigroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.79.

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $70.99 on Monday. Citigroup has a 1 year low of $32.00 and a 1 year high of $72.84. The company has a market cap of $148.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $64.13 and its 200 day moving average is $54.88.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.74. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 13.17%. The company had revenue of $16.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. Citigroup’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Citigroup will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. 72.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

