Citigroup Upgrades Schroders (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) to “Neutral”

Schroders (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) was upgraded by Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on SHNWF. Morgan Stanley raised Schroders from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Schroders in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Bank of America upgraded Schroders from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Schroders from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Schroders in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Schroders presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

Shares of SHNWF opened at $48.07 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.35 and a 200 day moving average of $41.68. Schroders has a 12 month low of $25.90 and a 12 month high of $50.25. The company has a market capitalization of $13.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.21.

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

