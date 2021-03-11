Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR) Shares Up 7.9%

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR)’s stock price shot up 7.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.96 and last traded at $1.92. 10,890,446 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 16,517,625 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.78.

CTXR has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Citius Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Dawson James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.17.

Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.31). On average, research analysts forecast that Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Freed Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Citius Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Citius Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $107,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Citius Pharmaceuticals by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 114,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 22,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $174,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

About Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR)

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes critical care products. It primarily focuses on developing anti-infective, cancer care, prescription, and mesenchymal stem cell therapy products. The company is developing Mino-Lok, an antibiotic lock solution used to treat patients with catheter-related bloodstream infections by salvaging the infected catheter, which is in Phase III clinical trials; Mino-Wrap, a liquifying gel-based wrap for reduction of tissue expander infections following breast reconstructive surgeries; Halo-Lido, a corticosteroid-lidocaine topical formulation that is intended to provide anti-inflammatory and anesthetic relief to persons suffering from hemorrhoids; and NoveCite, a mesenchymal stem cell therapy for the treatment of acute respiratory disease syndrome.

