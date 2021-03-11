Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Buys 3,159 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 413,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,159 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $12,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 218.2% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 6,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 4,324 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 96,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after acquiring an additional 22,459 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 429,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,338,000 after acquiring an additional 115,387 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 310,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,487,000 after acquiring an additional 12,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on BAC. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $31.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.23.

Shares of Bank of America stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $37.76. 1,318,941 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,283,125. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.68. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.95 and a fifty-two week high of $37.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $325.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $20.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.76 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 24.49%.

Bank of America declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, January 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

