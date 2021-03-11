Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Cuts Stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI cut its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 643 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $6,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in D. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. American Research & Management Co. increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 180.7% in the 4th quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. 67.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Shares of D stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $73.11. The stock had a trading volume of 51,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,157,260. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.79 and a fifty-two week high of $87.34. The firm has a market cap of $58.90 billion, a PE ratio of -3,660.50, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.69.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The business’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.43%.

In related news, Director Mark J. Kington purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $69.29 per share, for a total transaction of $138,580.00. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

D has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Dominion Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Dominion Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.67.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Dominion Energy Virginia segment engages in the regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Gas Transmission & Storage segment operates interstate natural gas transmission pipelines and underground storage systems, as well as engages in nonregulated retail natural gas marketing, and development of renewable natural gas and LNG infrastructure.

Recommended Story: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.