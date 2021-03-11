Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Decreases Stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lowered its position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 613 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Cintas were worth $11,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Cintas by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,115,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,161,425,000 after acquiring an additional 93,585 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 981,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $326,827,000 after acquiring an additional 149,958 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 519,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $183,644,000 after acquiring an additional 17,117 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 455,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $160,889,000 after acquiring an additional 57,209 shares during the period. Finally, Alkeon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 58.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 434,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $144,649,000 after acquiring an additional 160,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Cintas alerts:

NASDAQ:CTAS traded up $6.90 on Thursday, reaching $359.94. The stock had a trading volume of 4,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 485,843. Cintas Co. has a 12-month low of $154.33 and a 12-month high of $369.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $335.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $339.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The company has a market cap of $37.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.49.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.44. Cintas had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 28.02%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. This is an increase from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.99%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Cintas in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Cintas from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $261.00 to $324.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Cintas from $380.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $323.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Cintas from $360.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cintas currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $313.40.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

Featured Article: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.