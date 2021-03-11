Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Sells 520 Shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lessened its position in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 520 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust comprises 1.9% of Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust were worth $33,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,321,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 61.9% during the 3rd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,725,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 1,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust alerts:

Shares of MDY stock traded up $7.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $478.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 908,041. The company has a 50 day moving average of $452.76 and a 200 day moving average of $398.78. SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $214.22 and a 12-month high of $473.00.

SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Recommended Story: CAC 40 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.