Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Sells 629 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI reduced its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,142 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 629 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 0.9% of Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $16,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GOOG. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 70 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,085.54, for a total value of $145,987.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,507.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,762.01, for a total value of $2,440,383.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,152,099.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,377 shares of company stock worth $14,495,463. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded up $44.54 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2,099.57. 35,278 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,640,474. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,013.54 and a 52 week high of $2,152.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,020.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,749.82.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The firm had revenue of $56.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $15.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GOOG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2,390.00 price target (up from $2,050.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Mizuho increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,100.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,184.71.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

