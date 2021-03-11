Clarim Acquisition Corp.’s (OTCMKTS:CLRMU) Quiet Period Will Expire on March 10th

Clarim Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:CLRMU) quiet period will end on Wednesday, March 10th. Clarim Acquisition had issued 25,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on January 29th. The total size of the offering was $250,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS CLRMU opened at $10.10 on Wednesday. Clarim Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.99 and a 52 week high of $10.75.

About Clarim Acquisition

There is no company description available for Clarim Acquisition Corp.

