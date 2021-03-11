Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) Stock Price Up 10.2%

Shares of Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) rose 10.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $12.34 and last traded at $11.80. Approximately 8,185,871 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 9,582,854 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.71.

CLNE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Clean Energy Fuels in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Clean Energy Fuels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Clean Energy Fuels from $9.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on Clean Energy Fuels from $6.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.63.

Get Clean Energy Fuels alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.94 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

In other news, SVP Barclay Corbus sold 4,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.40, for a total value of $57,672.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 657,062 shares in the company, valued at $8,147,568.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew J. Littlefair sold 144,221 shares of Clean Energy Fuels stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $1,442,210.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,459,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,597,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 325,330 shares of company stock valued at $3,312,205. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Clean Energy Fuels by 87.2% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 19,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 9,022 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Clean Energy Fuels during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $648,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Clean Energy Fuels during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Clean Energy Fuels during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Clean Energy Fuels during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,744,000. Institutional investors own 30.34% of the company’s stock.

Clean Energy Fuels Company Profile (NASDAQ:CLNE)

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets, primarily in the United States and Canada. The company supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for light, medium, and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

Recommended Story: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.