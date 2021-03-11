CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) Coverage Initiated at BTIG Research

BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CLSK. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of CleanSpark from $24.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CleanSpark from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th.

Shares of CLSK opened at $26.93 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.20. The company has a market capitalization of $652.59 million, a P/E ratio of -51.79 and a beta of 5.37. CleanSpark has a 1-year low of $0.97 and a 1-year high of $42.60.

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 million. CleanSpark had a negative net margin of 232.79% and a negative return on equity of 148.79%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CleanSpark will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of CleanSpark in the fourth quarter worth approximately $934,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of CleanSpark by 77.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 158,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,616,000 after purchasing an additional 69,326 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in CleanSpark in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in CleanSpark in the fourth quarter valued at $483,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in CleanSpark in the fourth quarter valued at $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.59% of the company’s stock.

CleanSpark Company Profile

CleanSpark, Inc provides energy software and control technology solutions worldwide. It offers distributed energy systems that allow customers to design, engineer, communicate, and manage renewable energy generation, storage, and consumption; and microgrids, which comprise generation, energy storage, and smart distribution assets that serve a single or multiple loads connected to the utility grid and separate from the utility grid for commercial, industrial, defense, campus, and residential users.

