Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) Receives $4.90 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.31.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CCO shares. Cowen increased their price target on Clear Channel Outdoor from $1.75 to $2.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $1.10 to $1.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $1.60 to $2.20 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

Shares of CCO stock opened at $1.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $887.82 million, a PE ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 2.60. Clear Channel Outdoor has a 52 week low of $0.36 and a 52 week high of $2.26.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.11. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Clear Channel Outdoor will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Clear Channel Outdoor by 200.0% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 30,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 34.2% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 33,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 8,538 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 60.1% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 32,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 12,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LMR Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 124.9% in the 4th quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 41,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 23,054 shares during the period. 93.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clear Channel Outdoor Company Profile

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc, an outdoor advertising company, owns, operates, and sells advertising displays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas Outdoor Advertising and International Outdoor Advertising. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; spectaculars, which are customized display structures that incorporate videos, multidimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices and moving parts, and other embellishments; wallscape, a display that drapes over or is suspended from the sides of buildings or other structures; and retail and other small displays.

