Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, based in San Antonio, TX, is a global leader in outdoor advertising displays in countries across continents. In the United States, the company operates advertising displays and has a presence of the top DMA regions. It manages a large portion of Spectacular Displays in Times Square as well as Airport, Taxi and Mall advertising worldwide. Adshel is the company’s International street furniture division. “

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CCO. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $1.10 to $1.50 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $1.60 to $2.20 in a report on Friday, February 12th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Clear Channel Outdoor to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $1.75 to $2.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.90.

NYSE CCO opened at $1.97 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $921.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 2.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.44. Clear Channel Outdoor has a 52-week low of $0.36 and a 52-week high of $2.26.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.11. Sell-side analysts forecast that Clear Channel Outdoor will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CCO. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor by 68,136.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,932,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,038,000 after purchasing an additional 10,916,106 shares during the last quarter. Mason Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 17.7% in the third quarter. Mason Capital Management LLC now owns 35,830,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,830,000 after acquiring an additional 5,396,000 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 686.5% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 3,538,108 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,838,000 after acquiring an additional 3,088,275 shares during the last quarter. Lonestar Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in the third quarter worth about $2,403,000. Finally, Ares Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 35,879,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199,999 shares during the last quarter. 93.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Clear Channel Outdoor

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc, an outdoor advertising company, owns, operates, and sells advertising displays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas Outdoor Advertising and International Outdoor Advertising. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; spectaculars, which are customized display structures that incorporate videos, multidimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices and moving parts, and other embellishments; wallscape, a display that drapes over or is suspended from the sides of buildings or other structures; and retail and other small displays.

