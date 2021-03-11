Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, based in San Antonio, TX, is a global leader in outdoor advertising displays in countries across continents. In the United States, the company operates advertising displays and has a presence of the top DMA regions. It manages a large portion of Spectacular Displays in Times Square as well as Airport, Taxi and Mall advertising worldwide. Adshel is the company’s International street furniture division. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CCO. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $1.75 to $2.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. TD Securities cut shares of Clear Channel Outdoor to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $1.10 to $1.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Clear Channel Outdoor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.90.

CCO stock opened at $1.94 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $907.65 million, a PE ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 2.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.94 and its 200-day moving average is $1.44. Clear Channel Outdoor has a 1 year low of $0.36 and a 1 year high of $2.26.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.11. As a group, research analysts forecast that Clear Channel Outdoor will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 30,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 33,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 8,538 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 60.1% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 32,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 12,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LMR Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 124.9% during the 4th quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 41,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 23,054 shares during the last quarter. 93.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc, an outdoor advertising company, owns, operates, and sells advertising displays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas Outdoor Advertising and International Outdoor Advertising. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; spectaculars, which are customized display structures that incorporate videos, multidimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices and moving parts, and other embellishments; wallscape, a display that drapes over or is suspended from the sides of buildings or other structures; and retail and other small displays.

