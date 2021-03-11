Clearbridge Investments LLC Buys 5,053 Shares of frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR)

Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 350,145 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,053 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 0.41% of frontdoor worth $17,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of frontdoor by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of frontdoor in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in frontdoor in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in frontdoor in the third quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in frontdoor in the third quarter worth about $72,000.

FTDR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered frontdoor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on frontdoor from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on frontdoor from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist lifted their price objective on frontdoor from $54.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on frontdoor from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.22.

FTDR stock opened at $54.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 36.27, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.58. frontdoor, inc. has a 1-year low of $30.06 and a 1-year high of $58.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.75.

frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. frontdoor had a negative return on equity of 104.88% and a net margin of 8.96%. The firm had revenue of $323.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.72 million. As a group, research analysts predict that frontdoor, inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

frontdoor Profile

frontdoor, inc. provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 21 household systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and central heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

